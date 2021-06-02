Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Indulge In Some PDA As They Head Out For A Romantic Date

Hollywood Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck were seen together on a romantic date on Monday night. They were clicked outside the Pendry hotel in West Bollywood as they headed to Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant for a dinner date. The two were seen holding hands as they headed inside the hotel.

The couple didn't shy away from some PDA as they were seen hugging each other while they walked towards the hotel. The Batman actor was seen in an all-black outfit comprised of a black leather jacket and black jeans. Jennifer Lopez decided to wear a pink turtleneck along with a tan trench coat.

Jennifer and Ben arrived together at the hotel in Ben’s car. This was their first appearance after Jennifer and her former partner Alex Rodriguez decided to go their separate ways. The couple was together since 2017 and was engaged in 2019 but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they had to postpone their marriage. In April 2021, the couple announced that they are going to part ways and call off their engagement. Earlier this year, Ben Affleck also broke up with his girlfriend Ana De Armas after almost a year of dating. In May 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together in Miami spending time together, shortly after Jenniffer’s split with A-Rod. While fans think Jennifer and Ben are very much back together, the couple is yet to address rumours of their reunion and confirm their relationship.

Bennifer over the years

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were together in the 2000s and were almost about to get married. The pair met on the sets of Gigli in 2001 while they were filming the movie together. Back then, Jennifer was married to Cris Judd. When Jennifer filed for divorce from Cris, she and Ben made their relationship public. The couple got engaged in 2002 and remained together for 2 years till 2004. Few days before their wedding, they broke up and decided to go their separate ways. Many years later, they revealed that the media attention took a toll on their relationship which led to the breakup.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

