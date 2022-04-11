Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Planning To Get Married After Engagement? Details Inside

Hollywood power couple Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. On Saturday, April 9, the 52-year-old global icon took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her online family. In the emotional video, a tearful Lopez flaunted her engagement ring, thereby confirming things have become quite serious between the two. As Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement with Ben Affleck, Bennifer fans have become curious to know about the couple's plan for marriage.

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to get married?

According to People, a source close to Jennifer Lopez has revealed that the Aint Your Mama songstress loves her green diamond ring. Reportedly, Jennifer Lopez cannot stop looking at her engagement ring. However, the couple hasn't thought about getting married as of yet, the insider told the portal. "It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy," said the source.

In November 2002, Jennifer Lopez confirmed her first engagement with Affleck in an interview with Diane Sawyer. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen", she said while referring to her 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. Bennifer were all set to tie the knot in September 2003, however, just days before the big day the couple released a joint statement to postpone their wedding date. At the time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cited the media frenzy surrounding them as the primary reason for the postponement of their wedding.

As per cosmopolitan, the joint statement read, "Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date". Rumours of Lopez dating Affleck began doing the rounds soon after the former's separation from Alex Rodriquez. However, in June 2021, on the special occasion of her 52nd birthday, Lopez confirmed dating Affleck in a series of stunning photos from their vacation in Europe.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stepped out on their first official red carpet as a “new” couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. After almost a year filled with a whirlwind of romance, on Saturday, April 9, Jennifer Lopez officially announced that the couple is engaged once again. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her green diamond ring as she spoke of being utterly happy.

Image: AP