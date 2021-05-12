Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Back Together, See Pic That Has Gone Viral

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who split up 17 years ago, have reportedly rekindled their relationship, according to People. JLo, 51, and Ben, 48, were pictured together in Montana a week or so after being pictured together at her Los Angeles house. The former and possibly current couple were photographed in a car in Montana, where Ben has a house, according to the UK tabloid Daily Mail. Jennifer spent several days out of town with Ben. It's been a whirlwind of activity, but Jennifer is content, a source close to the couple told People.

JLo and Ben Affleck dating again?

Jennifer Lopez's high-profile relationship with Ben Affleck in 2002 culminated in a breakup two years later. Both have gotten married and separated since then - JLo from Marc Anthony and Ben from Jennifer Garner - and have kids with their previous partners. Ben Affleck and actor Ana de Armas split up in January after Jennifer Lopez ended her relationship with retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. He was also recently in the news for reportedly personal messaging a woman on social media after she unmatched with him on Raya.

Since the picture has surfaced online, people have had a lot to say about the two of them getting back together. Most people are in general very happy to see them back and are even rooting for them. Others are saying that Jennifer Lopez can make anyone look good and she made Ben Affleck, who had allegedly lost his charm, look good once again. People also said that they were not going to judge the situation but hope that whatever would happen would lead to both of them being happy. Since they were a couple that had reunited, people even started hoping for other celebrity couples like Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to get back together.

Before parting ways in 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, or Bennifer, co-starred in movies like Gigli and Jersey Girl. Since then, they are said to have stayed friends. "They're close friends. They've always been friends, and they've seen each other over time, People reported hearing from a source close to the couple.

IMAGE: BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

