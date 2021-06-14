Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reunite In Los Angeles After Spending Some Time Apart

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines ever since the duo was spotted at Jlo's house in L.A post her split with Alex Rodrigues. As per reports, the duo has been inseparable ever since they git back together and are even planning to move in together. A source told People magazine that the couple had reunited after spending some time apart.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite?

According to People, the couple reunited on Friday after spending a short time apart from one another. Earlier this week, Affleck was seen spending some time with Jlo's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez. Ben was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas that featured Rodríguez, 76, on the set. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jennifer's mother was there to film a fun cameo for the movie. As per the source, Jennifer's mom liked Ben in the past and was disappointed when the two called it quits. The singer's mother is thrilled that the two have decided to get back together, as per the report.

Jennifer Lopez signs deal with Netflix

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and announced that she had signed a deal with Netflix. The singer/actress has signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix with a focus on variety and inclusion both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Sharing the announcement on her Instagram Jennifer wrote "Let’s go @Netflix!!! The best is yet to come".

Jlo is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in development. Jennifer will also produce and star in three other films, in addition, the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel, and two films for Netflix including an adaption of Kathe Koja's novel The Cipher, and the action movie The Mother.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in 2022 The Flash movie.

IMAGE: BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.