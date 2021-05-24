Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Snapped Together In Miami Amid Their Reunion Rumours

American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck were spotted together and photographed hanging out in Miami after meeting up in Los Angeles amid their romance rumours. In the viral photos, the singer can be seen at ease in the flowing dress with ribbons tied across her shoulders. Interestingly, she could barely contain her smile when pictured walking down the stairs with Ben closely following behind. Meanwhile, another photo featured Affleck standing on the balcony of the mansion smoking. Lopez was also captured standing at the balcony window, with her back to the camera.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the trip to the east coast comes just days after Lopez was on the west coast to visit the Argo director. The link-up rumours of the former couple started making rounds in April 2021, when the two were hanging out in California following Lopez’s breakup with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. As per various media reports, since reuniting, Lopez and Affleck have spent time in California as well as several days together in Big Sky, Montana. Though JLo has remained active on social media, she and the Justice League actor are yet to publicly comment on their recent hangouts.

Meanwhile, a report by People had speculated that Jennifer had returned to LA to spend more time with Ben. It went on to claim the pair is navigating a long-distance relationship, stating that "it's a tricky situation" since they live far from each other, and they both seem "committed to making" things work. However, the Waiting For Tonight singer is said to be happy about the reunion.

Bennifer first started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They soon became engaged and were set to get married in September 2003. However, their wedding got postponed and they eventually broke up in January 2004.

JLo and Alex Rodriguez's split

In a statement to the Today show, the former couple announced the end of their engagement. In their joint statement, they said, "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

