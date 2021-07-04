Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Having A Fun Day Out With Kids At Universal Studios

After rekindling their romance in April Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have often been spotted spending time with each other. Recently the couple was joined by their kids on a fun day out at Universal Studios Hollywood. Just last month it was reported that Jlo's mother visited Ben Affleck on the set of his untitled movie and she will reportedly also have a fun cameo role in the movie.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently seen having a fun day out with kids at the Universal Studios Hollywood's amusement park. The couple was joined by Jlo's twins Max and Emme and Ben's son Samuel was also present. Jlo shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, their son Samuel and two daughters Violet and Seraphina. A source told US Weekly, that Lopez was reluctant to present a new special someone to her kids right away but she eventually wanted her twins to meet Ben.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion started going rounds soon after Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. The couple was later snapped sharing a kiss by the paparazzi's thus confirming their new romance. The duo was earlier dated in 200 were even engaged. The duo was all set to tie the knot but called off their nuptials in 2004. As per People, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Garner has given her seal of approval for Lopez and Affleck's new romance. The source told them, "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad…. They’ve been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while, and their kids’ happiness is Jen’s main priority."

On the work front, Jlo is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in development. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 The Flash movie.

