Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Kissing; Gigi Talks About Her Kid: Hollywood Recap

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing

The rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been doing rounds for a while now. Recently, a small video of them kissing has now gone viral on social media which has confirmed their dating rumours as well. Both of them are seen having an intimate moment with each other out in the open, sharing a passionate kiss. According to Page Six, this moment is from their dinner in Malibu on Sunday, on the occasion of Lopez's sister's 50th birthday.

Gigi Hadid talks about raising a mixed-race baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl, Khai Hadid Malik in September last year. Gigi Hadid's baby is a mixed-race child so Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have had a lot of conversations on how they wanted to manoeuvre their parenting around that, Gigi revealed. She said their race and their heritage were really important to them and they wanted Khai to know that part of herself. She also spoke about how they themselves are from a mixed-race background so they have had experience living that way.

Batman and Catwoman's intimate scene was refused, says Harley Quinn creator

The executive producers and co-creators of Harley Quinn's show recently opened up on the mandates that were passed down by DC comics in connection to an intimate scene between Batman and Catwoman that was eventually cut out of one of the episodes of Harley Quinn Season 3. They revealed that at one point in time in Harley Quinn Season 3, Batman was supposed to perform an act of oral gratification on Catwoman during a moment. But, when the idea was floated by DC, they were quick to let the two know that they "absolutely cannot do that" because "heroes do not do that".

Chrissy Teigen's apologizes for being a bully

Chrissy Teigen found herself in hot waters after her tweets bullying the then teen star Courtney Stodden resurfaced on the web. Chrissy received major backlash from netizens as she herself had taken some time away from Twitter as she was being trolled and bullied online. Teigen has now issued a public apology to Courtney Stodden for her past tweets. In the lengthy statement that she first posted on Medium, the cookbook author wrote that she was truly ashamed for the awful tweets.

Park Seo-Joon in Captain Marvel 2

According to Korean news outlet Soompi, Park Seo Joon has been offered a role in the upcoming sequel for Captain Marvel titled The Marvels. The outlet claims that the actor is reportedly scheduled to leave for the US in the second half of the year. However, Marvel is yet to make an official confirmation regarding Park Seo Joon’s feature in the film.

