Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck To Plan A Grand Party Post Wedding? Here’s All About It

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo recently left the fans amazed as they unveiled that they got married in Las Vegas. Lopez released her newsletter recently and confirmed that after standing in line for a license with four other couples, they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. As the fans await more updates from their secret wedding, the latest report revealed that Lopez and Affleck have been planning a grand party for their friends and family post their intimate wedding.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to host a grand party post wedding?

According to the recent report by People, a source close to the couple shed light on the future plans of Jennifer and Ben and claimed that they were planning a bigger party in order to celebrate their wedding with their friends and family. Stating further, the insider mentioned that the duo hasn't planned a honeymoon yet while adding how Jennifer says that every day with Ben was a honeymoon for her.

They "plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends. They don't have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” the source stated.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that ever since Jennifer started dating Ben Affleck, she truly believed that this was it and added how she was looking forward to growing old with him.

“Ever since they started dating again, Jennifer has truly believed that this is it. She is looking forward to growing old with Ben. She is very happy and content with Ben. She couldn't ask for anything else. She thinks it's all perfect,” the source revealed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had an extremely intimate wedding in Las Vegas and pulled out their own closets for the big day. The 52-year-old singer donned two dresses on her special day, which also marked something old for her as they held strong sentiments.

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben also got engaged in April, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confined that things have become quite serious between them.

Image: AP