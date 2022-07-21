Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo's on and off relationship always managed to grab fans' attention. The much-loved pair rekindled their romance last year and recently stunned their fans with the news of their wedding.

The duo said 'I do' in an intimate ceremony at the pretty white chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas. Lopez confirmed the news of her wedding via an official newsletter. While there are not many details about the couple's wedding, several guests revealed that the pair got emotional while exchanging the vows. However, recently, the couple's wedding minister spilt beans about their nuptials and revealed that the two were so much in love with each other during the ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding minister opens up about the couple's wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding minister, Ryan Wolfe told People that the much-loved pair will go for a long haul. "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real," said Ryan Wolfe.

Ryan further talked about the wedding rituals and added, "It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure." In one of his statements, Ryan also said that everyone can see 'the love they had for each other' and they 'definitely care' for one another.

Moreover, Ryan also revealed that the couple found 'soulmates' in each other, he said ''After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

For the unversed, after Jlo's break-up with Alex, she soon got back together with Affleck as the duo rekindled their romance after over 18 years. The couple got engaged once again in April 2022 after their 2002's engagement.

Image: AP