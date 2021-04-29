Jennifer Lopez And Josh Duhamel's Rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding' Gets June 2022 Release Date

Shotgun Wedding cast includes actor and singer Jennifer Lopez along with Josh Duhamel playing the lead roles in the film. It is an upcoming romantic comedy action film by Lionsgate. The production of the project has recently wrapped up. Now, the makers have dropped its theatrical premiere date.

Shotgun Wedding release date set to June 2022

Jennifer Lopez has more than 150 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. She took to her Instagram handle to reveal the Shotgun Wedding release date. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 29, 2022. JLo also shared a picture of herself and Josh Duhamel from the movie. They were wearing bride and groom attire with blood on them. Take a look at Jennifer Lopez's latest post below.

Around a week ago, Jennifer Lopez disclosed that Shotgun Wedding has finished shooting. She shared behind-the-sets photos from which seems to be the final day of filming near a lake. The actor was seen clicking selfies with Josh Duhamel and other cast and crew members. Check out her post below.

Shotgun Wedding cast also includes Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, Selena Tan, Desmin Borges, Sônia Braga, Alex Mallari Jr., and Jennifer Coolidge. Jennifer Lopez plays Grace while and Josh Duhamel plays Tom in the film. It is directed by Jason Moore from a screenplay by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Armie Hammer was the first cast as Tom, replacing Ryan Reynolds. However, because of his recent social media controversy, Hammer exited the project, and Duhamel replaced him.

The movie follows Grace and Tom as they gather their lovable but very prejudiced families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that was not enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken, hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

