Jennifer Lopez And List Of Other Hollywood Celebrities Who Hail From The Bronx, NYC

Hollywood and New York City's The Bronx have more things in common than one might think. Some of the most popular celebrities of all time hail from this NYC borough. While all the ardent fans of Jennifer Lopez might surely know that JLo is "Jenny from the block" to date, do you know which other celebrities were born and brought up in The Bronx? If not, read on to know about 5 widely-famous Hollywood celebrities who were either born or grew up in The Bronx.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, popularly known as JLo was born on July 24, 1969, in The Bronx, New York City. She grew up in the Castle Hill neighbourhood of the southeast Bronx, with sisters Lynda Leslie to parents David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez. JLo kickstarted her career in showbiz as a dancer and went on to carve a niche for herself as a singer as well as an actor.

Woody Allen

The Academy Award-winning filmmaker and actor, Woody Allen was born on December 1, 1935, at The Bronx's Mount Eden Hospital. However, he was brought up in Brooklyn's Midwood neighbourhood with Letty Aronson. After kickstarting his career as a writer at the age of 15, Woody went on to become of the most celebrated American filmmakers and actors of all time.

Bruce Altman

The American film & television actor Bruce Altman was also born on July 3, 1955, in The Bronx and is of Jewish background. After marking his Hollywood debut with 1991's Regarding Henry, Altman went on to carve a niche for himself in the film industry as well as the American television industry. He last appeared in director Richard Tanne's Amazon Studios film, Chemical Hearts.

Jon Favreau

The Wolf of Wall Street actor and prolific director, Jon Favreau was born on October 19, 1966, in Queens' Flushing neighbourhood. However, he was brought up in The Bronx borough and went to The Bronx High School of Science. As a director, Jon helmed the blockbuster MCU films Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

Saoirse Ronan

The Irish-American actor Saoirse Ronan was born on April 12, 1994, and was also brought up in NYC's The Bronx. After kickstarting her acting career with 2007's I Could Never Be Your Woman, Saoirse went on to star in several films and television shows. To date, she has received an astonishing five British Academy Film Awards as well as four Academy Awards.

