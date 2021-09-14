Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Can't Keep Hands Off Each Other At Met Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are packed on PDA ever since they made their relationship official at the Venice Film Festival. The couple also stole the show at Met Gala 2021 as they marked another milestone by appearing together. They also shared a COVID-19-safe kiss with their masks on.

Jennifer Lopez and her actor-director beau Ben Affleck marked upon their first Met Gala on September 13. They wore outfits by Ralph Lauren for their joint appearance. JLo arrived in a rustic gown with a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and feathered trim. She went the extra mile by coordinating her outfit with a cowgirl hat. The popstar accessorised her look with silver and leather jewellery and metallic heels. On the other hand, Ben Affleck stunned in his simple yet dapper black tuxedo.

JLo and Affleck share a COVID-friendly kiss

The couple did not walk the carpet together and rather met inside where they stopped for a few photos. Since the couple was inside the museum, all COVID-19 safety protocols were in place. They even wore protective masks matching their outfits. The couple showed their love by kissing each other despite the face masks.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship official at the Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their relationship official last week at the Venice Film Festival. The couple walked down the red carpet and share several hugs and kisses on their way. The two came to the event for the premiere of Affleck's film, The Last Duel. The couple reunited in May, after their split with their previous partners. They were together, around 17 years back, for a few years after meeting in 2001.

More about Met Gala 2021

The theme of Met Gala 2021 is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'. It embarks to celebrate modern American fashion and honour the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute. It is usually held on the first Monday of May, but due to the Pandemic, the date was moved to September 13. Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman served as co-chairs of the event alongside honorary chair Anna Wintour, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Tom Ford.

Image: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP