Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Cuddle Up For A Photo At Leah Remini's Birthday Bash; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making headlines ever since the duo got back together back in March 2021. Though the couple hasn't made their relationship official on social media, they have been spotted several times by the paparazzi in public. Recently the duo was seen attending actor Leah Remini's birthday party and made their Instagram debut through Remini's IG post.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make Instagram debut

Image credit- Leah Remini's Instagram post

Leah Remini shared a video offer her birthday bash on her Instagram that featured various photos from the party including a picture of Remini with Affleck and Lopez in a photo booth. Leah while sharing the video wrote, "I wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also every day." The photo appeared in Remini's video at around 32 seconds. In the black and white photo, Affleck could be seen holding Jlo and Remini in his arms.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Rumours about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion started going rounds soon after, Lopez broke off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. The couple was later snapped sharing a kiss by the paparazzi's thus, confirming their new romance. The duo earlier dated in 2002 and were even engaged. The duo was all set to tie the knot but, called off their nuptials in 2004. A few days back the couple was seen having a fun day out with kids at the Universal Studios Hollywood's amusement park. They was joined by Jlo's twins Max and Emme and Ben's son Samuel.

On the work front, Lopez is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in development. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck will be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Last Duel based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager, the screenplay is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener. Affleck will also be reprising his role as Batman in the 2022 movie The Flash.

