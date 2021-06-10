Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Discussed How They'd Handle Paparazzi Amid Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez called off her two-year engagement with Alex Rodriguez in April 2021 and reunited with Ben Affleck in May 2021 whom she was engaged to in 2002. According to a source, the couple discussed how they would handle paparazzi photographing their every move as they entered their rekindled romance. It is known that this time, Ben won’t let the intense media attention get in the way of their relationship.

As reported by Page Six, a source reveals that one of the big issues between Ben and Jennifer when they first dated back in 2002 was how many photographers were always around the high-profile relationship. The source added that Ben is now aware of what he is in for and the couple had a discussion about paparazzi. JLo warned Ben that they would be followed by paparazzi again and he knew and understood. It is reported that Ben Affleck is a private person but is accepting it as “it is what it is.”

The couple is photographed regularly and most recently, on June 2, 2021, they were clicked outside the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood as they headed for a dinner date. They held hands and hugged each other as they walked towards the hotel. Have a look at Jen and Ben's pictures below.

On May 24, 2021, the couple were spotted together in Miami and a netizen pointed out that Ben appeared to be wearing the same watch Jennifer bought for him in her 2002 music video, Jenny From the Block. A fan account posted side-by-side pictures of him wearing the silver watch in 2002 and the present day.

More about Jen and Ben's relationship

According to People, photos taken on May 23, 2021, show the couple having a gala time in Miami as Jennifer Lopez had a big smile on her face while Ben stood behind her in one of them. Previously, a source told the website that the couple reconnected during her recent trip to Los Angeles. It was also revealed that the two have been in touch every day since their Montana trip and Jennifer seems very happy and excited about her future.

