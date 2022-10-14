Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Make First Event Appearance After Wedding At Ralph Lauren Show

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made one of their rare public appearances after tying the knot as they graced the red carpet of Ralph Lauren's SS23 runway show. The stars took power dressing to a new level, making a statement in black attires. The lovebirds posed hand in hand, with Ben holding his popstar wife close all throughout the show. For the unversed, Jennifer and Ben got married twice earlier this year, first in Las Vegas following which a lavish Georgia wedding took place in August.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck make 1st event appearance post-wedding

In pictures and videos making rounds on social media, one can see Ben dressed in a black suit with a matching shirt and tie. On the other, Lopez opted for a long-back pinstripe dress with a black hat, clutch and some accessories. Take a look.

Just Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looking stunning 🙌🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/cw8y5tKg0b — JenMassive 💗👑 (@Trini_jlover) October 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show today pic.twitter.com/b62aKw4otk — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) October 14, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show pic.twitter.com/IBruAboz5R — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) October 14, 2022

The Ralph Lauren show was attended by a trial of notable celebrities like Mindy Kaling, James Marsden, John Legend, Jessica Chastain and Sylvester Stallone with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck's wedding

While the couple officially tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July, they exchanged vows in the presence of their family and friends on August 20 in Georgia. In a newsletter for her fans shared in September, Lopez mentioned, "Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age." She added, "We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BENNIFER4EVER/ @JLO)