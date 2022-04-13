Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Reportedly Eyeing Beverly Hills Mansions Post Their Engagement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left their fans surprised as they announced their engagement recently. The duo, who exchanged rings in Paris, are seemingly all set to take the next big step in their relationship and have started the hunt for their dream home. After their previous real estate deal couldn't come to fruition, the couple has now started eyeing sprawling properties in Beverly Hills, according to Hollywood Life reports.

According to the report, the couple checked a trail of lavish properties including an 'idyllic enclave' worth $65 million for 30,000 square feet. Another property nearby that the singer-actor duo checked was for $75 million, with a 27,816 square feet area. It had a gorgeous view of the hills, a large backyard, and a pool area among other perks.

The duo's house hunt comes shortly after they had finalised the $55 million Bel-Air property, with the deal not coming to fruition due to reasons unknown. According to reports, the property was spread across 20,000 sq. feet, having amenities like a swimming pool, home theatre, home gym, and wine cellar among other things.

An insider also revealed that the couple has now started sorting out the details of their nuptials, which will be a 'grand and elaborate' affair. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expenses will be spared. Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge wedding whether they wanted to or not,” the source told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail also reported that the two will be moving into 'one of the most iconic properties in Southern California' built by television mogul Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy. Worth $165million, the estate was once called 'Spelling Manor' and is located at Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. The house has around 100 rage spaces, fourteen bedrooms, and 27 full bathrooms among other things spread across 4.6 acres. Adding to the list are a bowling alley, a plush movie theatre, a tennis court, a hair salon, as well as a pool and jacuzzi combo.

(IMAGE: AP)