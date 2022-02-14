Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck To Justin & Hailey Bieber, Celebrities At The 2022 Super Bowl

Quick links:
Justin Beiber and Hailey Bieber were spotted on a double date alongside couple Kendal Jenner and Devin Booker at Super Bowl 2022.
Post rekindling their romance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making several p9blic appearances together,
Ellen DeGeneres took to her Instagram and shared a snap as she attended LA Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday.
Pop-star Olivia Rodrigo also gave a glimpse of her Super Bowl Sunday as she shared a selfie on Instagram.
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer Christina Aguilera were spotted at the Super Bowl 2022 together
Ryan Reynolds was seen enjoying the game with Will Ferrell and took to his Instagram to share the snap.
