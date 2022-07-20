Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Wedding: Guest Reveals Duo Got 'emotional' While Taking Vows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most-loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo recently amazed the fans as they unveiled that they got married in Las Vegas. Lopez released her newsletter recently and confirmed that after standing in line for a license with four other couples, they barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. While the fans are eager to know more about what happened during their intimate wedding ceremony, a couple of guests who were present at the Little White Wedding Chapel opened up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's heartwarming wedding ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ‘cried to each other’ during wedding ceremony

In an interview on Good Morning America, A Little White Wedding Chapel employee Kenosha Booth Portis, who was present during Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding ceremony, recalled the moment and revealed how she started shaking when he learned that they were getting ready to marry Jennifer Lopez. Stating further, she mentioned that while reading each other’s vows, they became emotional and even cried to each other with the three kids standing right behind them.

She said, “We were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in." "I started shaking a little bit. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this is Jennifer Lopez we're getting ready to marry!' [They] were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet. They both were emotional. They cried to each other. The kids were right there behind them,” she further stated.

Adding to it, Portis mentioned that Jennifer Lopez had on a nice, elegant, beige, lacy-type dress and revealed how everything was sleek and beautiful. Explaining how Lopez looked during her wedding, Portis said, “It had a train on it. The veil was beautiful. Everything was very sleek and beautiful. She was stunning. She had a beautiful white bouquet, and he had a boutonniere as well, that matched."

Moreover, Portis also spoke to People and revealed that the ceremony was beautiful but not overly emotional. "It was beautiful. It wasn't overly emotional, but some tears were shed by them both. Jennifer looked stunning,” she stated.

Rekindling their romance last year, Jennifer and Ben also got engaged in April, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confined that things have become quite serious between them.

On the other hand, a Page Six report recently revealed that as Ben Affleck was recently spotted sitting in his car while resting his hand out of the window, his wedding band was spotted from far away which happened to resemble Lopez’s wedding band.

Image: AP