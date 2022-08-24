Last Updated:

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's Wedding: Inside Power Couple's Las Vegas & Georgia Nuptials

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
Ben-Jennifer's wedding marked the culmination of a love story that spans more than 20 years. This adorable picture is from their first secret wedding in LA.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
For the second wedding, the groom complemented his bride’s look in a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie. 

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in an exquisite gown by designer Ralph Lauren. The silhouette reimagined its column shape with a collection of spectacular ruffles at the hem. 

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
Jennifer Lopez's customised wedding gown has more than 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric cut into ruffles and attached by hand.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
The customised gown by designer Ralph Lauren has a sculptural design where the ruffles flowed effortlessly from the delicate turtleneck into a voluminous work of art.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
For her post-wedding outfit, thirty artisans worked to hand-embroider the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments, and Swarovski crystal. 

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's second wedding
This is another eye-catchy look of Jennifer Lopez from her dreamy white wedding where she can be seen flaunting her dramatic plunging neckline with a veil on her head. 

