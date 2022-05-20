In a new trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez was seen breaking down after realising she wasn't nominated for an Oscar for her stint in Hustlers.

The 2019 project which was based on a New York magazine story, starred Lopez as the ringleader of the stripper group, Ramona Vega. While many fans and critics vouched for Jennifer's role to bag her an Oscar nomination in 2020, both the film and the actor were snubbed.

The recently released glimpse of Halftime showcases Lopez crying as she looked at her phone in bed, saying that her self-esteem had gone for a toss back then. Despite her 2020 Oscars snub, the Marry Me actor ended up getting Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her role.

Jennifer Lopez breaks down over 2020 Oscars snub in Halftime trailer

Jennifer says in a voiceover, "It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem," and continues, "I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else." Later in the trailer, the On The Floor crooner mentions, “I do this, not for an award. No, I do this to connect with people and make them feel things because I want to feel something.” Take a look.

Talking about the Hustlers awards season run earlier, Lopez told Allure magazine, "When it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting." She continued, "I was like, ‘Okay, when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?'"

Meanwhile, the trailer also showcased Lopez's beau Ben Affleck, as he commented on how 'unfairly' she has been picked apart in the press. For the uninitiated, Lopez's documentary will be released on Netflix on June 14.

Its official logline reads-

"Halftime” promises to give viewers an “intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JLO)