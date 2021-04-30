Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 10 Years Of Her Album 'Love?'; Fans Hail, 'Yes Queen'

It's been 10 years since Jennifer Lopez's seventh studio album Love? released. The nostalgic 90s' style album showed the dazzling diva dancing to the catchy tunes from the album. One of the most popular songs from Jennifer Lopez's Love? is On the Floor featuring Pitbull. The uptempo dance number was a club favourite and was able to make its way into everybody's playlist. Jlo took to her social media page to celebrate 10 years of her album Love?

Jennifer Lopez's Love? completes 10 years

The album came out on April 29, 2011, the same day as International Dance Day that is celebrated every year. Saying that this is not a coincidence, JLo shared snippets of her videos from the album and wrote, "It’s not a coincidence that today is #InternationalDanceDay and the 10 year anniversary of Love? Get up, dance, stream and celebrate with me! #JLovers #10YearsOfLove." She shared a video that showed small clips of her three popular songs from the album - On the Floor, I'm Into You and Papi.

Reactions to Jennifer Lopez's post

Netizens aka #Jlovers were quick to react to Jennifer Lopez's latest post and shared their love for the songs from the album. Fans called her "Queen" and "Iconic" while congratulating her for the success her album Love? has received. Many industry celebs also took to the comment section of the post to share that she is an icon and how the album is an inspiration to all of them. One user wrote, "An Album with pure (fire emoji)" while another commented, "love them all." Her comment section is flooded with heart and fire emojis. Read some of the comments below:

A look at Jennifer Lopez's songs and other projects

Jennifer Lopez has given a plethora of hit singles in her huge career ever since she made her debut in the music industry back in 1999. Some of her biggest chartbuster songs include Jenny From The Block, Dance Again, All I Have, Play, Booty and Love Don't Cost a Thing among several others.

Other than being a singer, JLo is also an actor and has been a part of several Hollywood movies as well. In January 2021, she launched her own skincare line called JLo Beauty. The 51-year-old songstress recently in January 2021 performed during the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of The US and sang the songs America The Beautiful and This Land is Your Land.

On the movie front, Jennifer will next be seen in the movie Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson which is set to release in February 2022. She will also be featured in three other films including an action comedy titled Shotgun Wedding and two Netflix movies - The Cipher and The Mother.

