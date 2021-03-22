Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of Her Breakthrough Film 'Selena'

Jennifer Lopez recently took to Instagram to celebrate one of her memorable performances as Selena Quintanilla. After the 24 years of Selena's release, Jennifer Lopez shared a throwback video with stills from the movie and expressed how proud she is of her performance in the movie. In the caption, she wrote about how she is proud to be a small part of Selena's legacy. She added that she studied every step, expression, laugh, and even finger movement of Selena for playing the role. She thanked all the actors and the cast and crew of Selena.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates 24th anniversary of Selena

Fans showered immense love on Jennifer's post. The post gathered around 24 million views within a few hours. Several users praised Jennifer's performance in the movie while several others remarked that Selena is one of the best movies they have ever watched. Several celebrities like Stevie Mackey, John Russo, and Jessy Terrero also praised the performance of Jennifer Lopez. Check out some of the reactions below.

Selena which was released in 1987 was the breakthrough film for Jennifer Lopez. She even got a nomination for Best Actor (Female) for her role in the Golden Globes Awards. The film revolves around the story of Selena, the popular singer of Tejano and she was the very first female artist of the pop genre. Selena gave some amazing hits like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and La Flor which were recreated by Jennifer Lopez. The film was directed by Gregory Nava.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Lopez called Selena as her role model. She also praised Selena on how she broke stereotypical banners and how she helped the Latin community. Furthermore, she also added that the movie can also help in breaking barriers in Hollywood.

Jennifer Lopez on the work front

Jennifer Lopez has given many stellar performances in movies like Maid of Manhattan, Hustlers, and many more. Lopez is currently shooting for her upcoming project called Shotgun Wedding. The film also features Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz. She was last seen in the movie Wonder Boy, Olivier Rousteing. She is also working on another project called Marry Me.

