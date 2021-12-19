Last Updated:

Jennifer Lopez Denies Being 'angry' At Ben Affleck For His Remarks On Ex, Jennifer Garner

JLo was recently in the news after reports about her being upset with Ben Affleck for his comments about his ex, Jennifer Garner made the rounds.

American singer and actor Jennifer Lopez was recently in the news after speculations suggesting her being upset with boyfriend Ben Affleck over remarks about his marriage with his ex, Jennifer Garner made the rounds. Affleck recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show and opened up about his drinking problems, which began as a cause of his marriage with Jennifer Garner, in which, Affleck revealed he felt 'trapped'. However, Lopez has now released a statement to People and mentioned that the earlier reports about her being upset about the same were 'simply not true'.

JLo clears air about rumours on tensions with Ben Affleck over comments on Jennifer Garner

In her statement to the publication, Jennifer Lopez mentioned that the rumours were 'simply not true' and were not accurate to her feelings about the situation. She further mentioned that she has immense respect for Ben as a 'father, a co-parent, and a person'. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005 and share three children together. The duo co-parent Violet, the oldest daughter, who is 16-years-old, Seraphina, who is 12, and their youngest son, Samuel, who is 9-years-old. The couple parted ways in 2015 and then finalised their divorce in 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines after they rekindled their spark after a 17-year hiatus. They made their relationship official at the Venice Film Festival red carpet, on which the duo hugged and kissed each other, leaving fans in awe. The duo attended the event as Ben Affleck's film The Last Duel was being premiered there. A short clip of the two at the event also surfaced online, in which the two were seen holding hands and posing together, giving fans 'couple goals'.

In a recent report by People, the publication mentioned that the couple was having a hard time staying apart owing to their busy work schedules. However, they carve out time for each other whenever possible and a source informed the publication that the distance is making the duo 'appreciate their relationship even more'. The couple recently spent the weekend together in Los Angeles, California, before Jennifer Lopez had to head back to work in Vancouver, Canada.

Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
