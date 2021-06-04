Jennifer Lopez Excited For Her Ex-fiancé And BF Ben Affleck To Meet Her Kids: Report

Jennifer Lopez and her ex-lover Ben Affleck are back together and are often seen spending time with each other. Jennifer, who is the mother of 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, reportedly wants to take her relationship with Ben to the next level by introducing him to her children. She is extremely excited to do the same but has been waiting for the right time.

Jennifer Lopez is excited for Ben Affleck to meet her kids

According to the reports of Hollywood Life, Jennifer is eager for Ben to meet her children since she is so proud of them. She is letting them decide what they want to do. She is highly tuned in to them, and as a mother, she will know when they are ready. For the time being, she is concentrating on reuniting with Ben and enjoying her time with him. The source mentioned that even though so many years have passed, JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship is so natural that it feels as if no time has passed. She would never have believed it a year ago if anyone told her she would be seeing Ben again.

It is said that the universe works in strange ways, and she's just trying to be open to whatever is meant to be and appreciate every step of the journey. According to another source, Ben and Jennifer are focusing on each other, and once that is perfected, they want to bring JLo's kids into the equation. Currently, they are simply pleased that they can devote another honeymoon period to their romance and are eager to explore wherever their feelings take them.

About JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of Gigli, while Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd. She filed a divorce with her second husband after which the two started dating in 2002. By November 2002, the couple was engaged to each other. However, they soon broke up and Jennifer got married to Marc Anthony in 2004. JLo and Ben Affleck's relationship took a turn during the pandemic and fans got to see a few glimpses of the couple together this year after 17 long years.

Image: Shutterstock

