Jennifer Lopez Gets Emotional While Accepting Generation Award At MTV Movie & TV Awards

While MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 winners' names were recently announced and left the fans amazed, it was also revealed how Jennifer Lopez got emotional while accepting the Generation Award at the ceremony for her film and television achievements. Reflecting on how lucky she's been, she even extended her gratitude towards disappointment and failure for teaching her to be strong and her children for teaching her to love.

Jennifer Lopez gives a heartwarming speech at MT Movie & TV Awards 2022

While Jennifer Lopez bagged the Best Song award for On My Way, she even received an honour for her film and television achievements with a Generation award. As she accepted the award on stage, she expressed her emotions by stating how lucky she had been to have all the wonderful people in her life. While adding how she had a different kind of list of thank-yous, she mentioned that she wanted to thank people who gave her this life and joy. Adding to it, she also thanked people who broke her heart and the ones who lied to her.

Here's what she said, “I look at those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with. You’re only as good as the people that you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard. As an actor, I’m not any of the women that I’ve played, but there’s a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters. And since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight. I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love. I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans.”

As MTV earlier announced that they are bringing together MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show under one roof by turning it into one big event, the 'one-night-only global event' was held in Los Angeles' Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT.

Image: Instagram/@jlo