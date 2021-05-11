Jennifer Lopez Graces The Stage Of Global Citizen's VAX Live Concert With Two Performances

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez set the stage of Global Citizen's VAX Live Concert on fire on May 9. The singer took the stage and gave two performances. Jennifer's mother also joined her on stage for one of the performances. The singer opened the concert with a special version of Neil Diamond's iconic song, Sweet Caroline.

Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live Concert

Draped in a shining silver ensemble, Lopez started her performance by showcasing the emotions she felt of not getting to spend time with her mother amid the COVID-19 pandemic rules and regulations, which is what inspired her to choose to sing the '70s classic song. Halfway through, Jennifer brought her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, on stage to finish out the classic song which she changed the lyrics to "Sweet Jennifer". The singer shared a snippet of their performance on her Instagram and wished her mother a Happy Mother' Day. Jennifer wrote "What an incredible and sweet moment to be singing live on stage in front of an audience at #VaxLive with my mother. Thank you @glblctzn for having me! Happy Mother’s Day!!! #SweetCaroline #SweetJennifer I love my mommy".

Later in the show, Lopez hit the stage once more and wowed the audience with a follow-up performance of her 2016 single, Ain't Your Mama. The singer was dressed in a mixed-coloured outfit that was accompanied by a pair of black boots.

Jennifer Lopez's wish for her Mom on Mother's Day

Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram and dedicated a post to her mother as she celebrated Mother's Day. The singer shared a video that featured her mother and her twins. Jennifer in her captions wrote, "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it".

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Marry Me which she will also produce. The movie also features actors like Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Chloe Coleman and Maluma.

