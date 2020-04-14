The Debate
Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez worked extremely hard for her role in the film 'Hustlers'. Here are some of the interesting fun facts from this film you need to know about.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is one of the few actresses to have a strong online presence. Lopez has always been in the news for several reasons. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain widely popular include Maid in Manhattan, Hustlers, Enough, Selena, Out of Sight, Second Act and many more. She has received several accolades over the years and been a part of many successful films. Read on to know more details of trivia about Jennifer Lopez's popular film, Hustlers:

Interesting trivia about Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers you need to know about

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

  • Hustlers director, Lorene Scafaria added the name of pop singer, Usher Raymond in the script without once consulting him and taking his opinion on the same. Later when spoken to Usher, he was up for the role and even arranged for his own chain, shades, and jacket. 
  • Lorene Scafaria and Jennifer Lopez were elated to receive a positive response from pop star Lorde on incorporating her song into the film. Lorene Scafaria and Jennifer were scared and asked not to keep their hopes as Lorde had never allowed her songs to be taken up in films before. The song was taken for the shot starting with Ramona walking to the ATM. This scene is at 1hr 32 mins in the film. 
  • The film's topic is very similar to Cardi B's real life. The pop singer even admitted to illegally drugging and robbing men in the initial stages of her music career. 
  • The entire film was shot on a very low budget and all within 29 days. 
  • The film contains a scene with a naked guy shown passed out near the pool. The act was played by Rob Stats, a stuntman who was kind enough to do the scene while wearing a prosthetic

