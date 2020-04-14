Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Jennifer Lopez is one of the few actresses to have a strong online presence. Lopez has always been in the news for several reasons. Jennifer Lopez's movies that remain widely popular include Maid in Manhattan, Hustlers, Enough, Selena, Out of Sight, Second Act and many more. She has received several accolades over the years and been a part of many successful films. Read on to know more details of trivia about Jennifer Lopez's popular film, Hustlers:

READ:When Jennifer Lopez Made Headlines For THESE Controversial Decisions; Check Details

Interesting trivia about Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers you need to know about

READ:Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Wedding Plans With Alex Rodriguez Put On Hold Due To COVID-19

READ:'Hustlers' Actor Constance Wu Reveals She Earned $600 As An Undercover Stripper

Hustlers director, Lorene Scafaria added the name of pop singer, Usher Raymond in the script without once consulting him and taking his opinion on the same. Later when spoken to Usher, he was up for the role and even arranged for his own chain, shades, and jacket.

Lorene Scafaria and Jennifer Lopez were elated to receive a positive response from pop star Lorde on incorporating her song into the film. Lorene Scafaria and Jennifer were scared and asked not to keep their hopes as Lorde had never allowed her songs to be taken up in films before. The song was taken for the shot starting with Ramona walking to the ATM. This scene is at 1hr 32 mins in the film.

The film's topic is very similar to Cardi B's real life. The pop singer even admitted to illegally drugging and robbing men in the initial stages of her music career.

The entire film was shot on a very low budget and all within 29 days.

The film contains a scene with a naked guy shown passed out near the pool. The act was played by Rob Stats, a stuntman who was kind enough to do the scene while wearing a prosthetic

READ:Jennifer Lopez Endured Gruelling Routines To Prepare For Role In 'Hustlers'; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.