Jennifer Lopez Ignites Rumours Of Her Split After Being Spotted Without Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a photo that has initiated some rumours about her marriage. Jennifer shared some photos on social media in which her engagement rings seem to be missing. Some netizens noticed this and commented on Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post.

Jennifer Lopez spotted without her massive million dollar engagement ring

Jennifer Lopez was spotted without her engagement ring in her new photos on social media. On April 10, 2021, Jennifer Lopez shared a set of photos in which she can be seen sitting on stairs while clicking a selfie. In the caption, the actor wrote "Keep calm and work on the weekend #ShotgunWedding". Take a look at her post below.

Netizens noticed that Jennifer's engagement ring which according to a report by Cosmopolitan is worth around 1.8 million dollars. In the comments section of her post, several users praised her look while several users wrote " Where is your ring?". One of the users also wrote, "I hope you find your engagement ring". Check out some of the reactions below.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement after two years of dating and the couple were scheduled to tie the knot in Italy in June 2020, but because of the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, they had to put their wedding plans on hold. Earlier this year, some reports stated that the couple has split up and ended their engagement. However, they release a joint statement stating that the reports were "inaccurate" and that they are "working through some things'' in their relationship.

There has been a lot of reports of Alex Rodriguez cheating on Jennifer Lopez. According to a report by The Mirror, actor Madison LeCroy claimed that Alex has been exchanging private messages with her and has also talked on the phone with her several times. She added that they had not met in person but their messages had been 'inconsistent' and that she hadn't intended any harm to come from their correspondence. It was soon after these reports that rumours of Jennifer and Alex's split started to hit headlines on the reports of several publications.

