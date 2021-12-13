Jennifer Lopez Introduces New Pet Cat 'Hendrix' In An Adorable Post; Watch

Pop artist Jennifer Lopez recently introduced her new pet to her fans via a special social media post. The singer took to her Twitter to introduce Hendrix to her fans. In a 10 second video, J.Lo's new pet cat could be seen sitting on the singer's living room table. In the short clip, the singer also gave a sneak peek of her Christmas decorations. Lopez captions the post and wrote, “Introducing…#Hendrix!!!!. Fans were quick to respond to the 'On The Floor Singer' post with 'aww' accompanied by heart emoji's.

Let's take a look at Jennifer Lopez’s post for her pet:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revived their relationship in April 2021 after the singer ended her relationship with ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. As per reports, Jennifer Lopez came back to Los Angeles from Cannada to celebrate Thanksgiving with her children and Ben Affleck as the singer wanted to celebrate the holiday with her children and her beau Ben Affleck. J.Lo has always been expressive about her relationship with Ben Affleck adding to which she also admits the fact that she loves being with the actor, as she feels they are truly meant to be together. And since they have a couple of hashtag #Bennifer people like them together, moreover Ben also never fails to publicly acknowledge their relationship in front of the media.

In a recent interview with Today, when Jennifer Lopez was questioned whether she would be interested to tie the knot with Ben Affleck, she said, "I'm a romantic, I always have been. I've been married a few times...I still believe in happily ever after, for sure. One hundred per cent."

On the work front, the singer is also all set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the rise and fall of the drug lord. The singer will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in the works.

Lopez will next star in Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson for Universal Pictures, which is set to be released on February 11, 2022. The singer has also signed a deal with Netflix to produce and star in three movies. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy action film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel.

IMAGE: JLO_INSTAGRAM