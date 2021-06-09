Jennifer Lopez Is Leaving Miami And Moving To Los Angeles To Be With Ben Affleck?

The rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship moving towards a serious future, recently reached a new level, after a report said that Jennifer Lopez might be packing up her Miami rental and moving to Los Angeles, where Ben Affleck lives. The rumours of JLo and Ben dating began after they were spotted heading to Montana for an alleged ‘romantic getaway,’ in May, and later led to reports that the couple might be looking for a serious future together. Read on to know more about it.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez back together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been together from 2002 - 2004. The couple had also gotten engaged in November 2002 but later they parted ways in January 2004. Now, after 17 years of their break-up, the couple is allegedly back together in a romantic relationship. A source told the entertainment news site E! Online, that Jennifer Lopez has packed up her Miami rental estate and is moving to Los Angeles, along with her twins, Emme and Maximilian. The source also quoted, “She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their L.A. home soon,” and added, “She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall.”

Just last month, after the news of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship, was put out the same portal had also reported that the couple might be thinking of making their long-distance relationship work. But now that Jennifer Lopez is moving to Los Angeles, the long-distance factor is out of the picture. However, the report does not state when the Maid In Manhattan actor will be making her move to LA, California.

On the work front

Ben Affleck was last seen in the director’s cut of the 2017 DC film, Justice League, titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which came out in March 2021. He will next be seen in Ridley Scott’s historical drama film, The Last Duel. The film is written by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener, and is slated to come out in October 2021.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 crime drama film Hustlers. She will next be starring in a rom-com, titled Marry Me, alongside Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, and John Bradley. Marry Me is scheduled to release in early 2022.

