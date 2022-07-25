Jennifer Lopez Launches New Brand As She Poses Naked For Campaign Post Wedding With Ben

Just weeks after surprising fans with her wedding news, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez launched a new brand. The actor who ringed in her 53rd birthday on July 24, made sure that the celebrations turn grand and special this year for her. Lopez, who already owns a cosmetics brand, recently launched her new beauty brand JLo Body which is an extension of her original brand.

However, apart from the announcement, what caught the attention of the fans was the campaign pictures where the Hustlers star had posed naked. Lopez took to Instagram to share a clip where initially she could be seen wearing a black monokini. Later, as the minutes passed, the singer-actor showcased the brand's range set to take the beauty industry by storm.

Jennifer Lopez launches her beauty brand

During a recent conversation with People magazine, Lopez threw some light on her newly launched product line and explained, "We already have some amazing products targeting tightening and firming for the face, so a product for the body that addressed those same issues was a natural next step for us." With the launch, the actor shared the line's debut product: JLo Body by JLo Beauty Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. "It was also the body part that our consumers wanted a targeted treatment for, and they couldn't find it on the market," she added.

Jennifer shared a video while announcing the new collection and wrote, "We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty."

Adding to it, she wrote, "Today’s my birthday and I am gifting YOU with a special drop of #JLoBody FIRM + FLAUNT™ Targeted Booty Balm. Head over to JLoBeauty.com to shop the video for some seriously sexy science for your best assets! #JLoBeauty."

Jennifer's latest announcement comes after the popular star tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck in an intimate wedding in LA. The wedding that took place at A Little White Chapel, was just attended by their children. The couple first got together in the early 2000s and even planned on tying the knot after getting engaged but the media attention and public scrutiny could not let their romance survive and the couple broke off their engagement in 2004.

They rekindled their love for each other last year and by April 2022 the two were once again engaged. Currently, the two are enjoying their best time in Paris together.

IMAGE: Instagram/Jlo