Jennifer Lopez 'loves' How Ben Affleck Works Around Schedules To Make Time For Them

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking things slow on the relationship front. The couple has rekindled their romance after they called off their engagement 17 years ago. Both of them have busy schedules and yet are trying to work things out between them. Interestingly, according to an exclusive report by E! Online, Ben has been taking extra measures to prioritise Jennifer and has 'stepped up' his game to woo her as well.

Ben Affleck makes time for Jennifer Lopez

The publication has cited a source who has said that On The Floor singer has a packed schedule as she has been flying to Los Angeles and Miami continuously because of her work commitments. Last weekend, Ben flew to Jennifer's place to join her for dinner. He is also working around his schedules and making time for her. Jennifer is 'loving' this 'version' of him and thinks that ben has 'stepped up' his game as well. The source also added that they are very happy together and Jennifer is 'smitten' by Ben.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

The couple has been making headlines after they were spotted in Miami. What surprised them more was Ben was spotted wearing the same wristwatch Jennifer had bought for him when they featured in her 2002 music video Jenny From the Block. They also jetted off to Montana earlier this month to enjoy some quality time together.

It’s the lil things...



Ben Affleck wearing the same watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block pic.twitter.com/Yfs7hN3xfT — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

They first met on the sets of the 2003 romantic-comedy movie, Gigly. Ben popped the question to her and they got engaged in November 2002. They also starred in the movie Jersey Girl in 2003. They called off their engagement in 2004 and the reason was not revealed. Lopez then married Marc Anthony and Affleck tied the knot with Jennifer Garner. Before Lopez got together with Ben, she was engaged to athlete Alex Rodriguez for two years.

The Batman actor was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League. He will next be seen in the historical drama film The Last Duel. He and co-star Matt Damon have penned the screenplay of this movie. It is slated to receive a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. Jennifer Lopez dropped her latest song In The Morning earlier this year. The track has garnered over four million views on YouTube.

Image: @benaffleck and @jlo Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.