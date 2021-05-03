Jennifer Lopez Meets Ben Affleck At Bel-Air Home, Days After Her Split With Alex Rodriguez

Actor Ben Affleck was recently spotted as he visited former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez at her home in Los Angeles. The two are known to be friends even now and have often been spotted spending time with each other. Scroll along to know more about Jennifer and Ben’s meeting.

Ben Affleck visited Jennifer Lopez at her LA home

A source who is friends with both JLo and Ben Affleck told Page Six, that the two have always been friends, who often met each other through the years. The two made headlines after they exchanged rings in 2002 and were often shipped as Bennifer, by the media. They have also starred together in the movies Jersey Girl and Gigli.

Ben and Jennifer had their wedding planned in 2003, but they delayed it for later. However, in January 2004, the former couple officially parted ways, but are known for staying friends even after they broke up. The two have also spoken the best about each other in various interviews, one of which was Affleck’s Instyle interview where he appreciated JLo’s professionalism and how she put all the required efforts into doing something.

As per the publication, the security picks Ben Affleck up in Jennifer’s white SUV and then drops him off after spending a few hours at the actor’s place. The outlet also mentioned that the actor has visited JLo’s Bel-Air home thrice since she has returned from the Dominican Republic where she was shooting for her movie Shotgun Wedding. Affleck was first spotted being dropped at the Hotel Bel-Air, which is close to the songstress’ $28 million mansion on April 22, by a car in which JLo was spotted after a while.

After which, on April 28, Ben Affleck was spotted outside Lopez home and then on April 29, he was seen arriving at the earlier mentioned hotel and then was picked up by the same white SUV, which took him to JLo’s mansion, which he left some 3.5 hours later. The outlet has reported that a day after meeting Affleck, JLo also met former partner Alex Rodriguez for dinner at Hotel Bel-Air. Jennifer Lopez and Alex recently made headlines as they announce their split after a 4 year-long relationship.

Here is how fans are reacting to the news;

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are secretly seen each other?

It’s like 2003 all over again. Can we also bring back Von Dutch trucker caps, True Religion jeans, and Ed Hardy T-shirts? #BenandJen #Bennifer #JLo #BenAffleck — Dennis Depew (@DDepew1975) May 1, 2021

Bennifer - I did not realize how much I need this in my life again ðŸ˜#Bennifer #JLo #BenAffleck — Sandra Wheeler ðŸ (@Disneywheels) May 2, 2021

I am here for #bennifer part 2: the sequel ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ˜ — Sarah Cottier (@sassyc_001) May 2, 2021

If #Bennifer is actually a thing my whole world will be made — Alyssa ã€° (@alyssaa_delgado) May 2, 2021

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock