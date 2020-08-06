Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj & Others Who Dazzled In Animal Print Outfits, See Photos

Animal prints have been a wardrobe staple for stylish women for quite some time now. From leopard to snake prints, there are endless options to choose from this wild fashion. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj have been slaying these patterns everywhere be it a red carpet or a casual outing. These wild prints never go out of style and it has enjoyed quite a resurgence with a number of celebs slaying in stripes, spots, snakeskin and more. Here’s taking a looking at prominent faces from the industry who have stunned the fashion police with their animal print dresses.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen was seen stepping out in a tiger print skirt for one of her outings. The diva paired her skirt with a plain black sleeveless top which features an elastic end around her wrists. The diva accessorised her look with thigh-high boots and black statement sling bag. Teigen also wore hoops to round off her look. Minimalistic makeup with nude cheeks and lips added simplicity to her look. Her sleek hair was parted in the centre and left open.

(Source: Chrissy Teigen Fan Club Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez

While launching her footwear collection, Jennifer Lopez was seen sharing a monochrome picture. The photograph sees her wearing a leopard print jacket which is paired with matching shorts. Along with it, the actor chose to accessorise her look with matching statement heels and hoops. Hair tied in neat bun completes her look.

Nicki Minaj

Here, Nicki Minaj can be seen posing in a neon green animal print body tight dress. Featuring cold shoulder sleeves, Nicki Minaj’s dress features a side-way belt wrapped around her waist which extends till her legs. Donning a diamond necklace, Nicki has opted for a matching bandana and statement heels as an accessory. Pink lips, neon-bright hair colour and winged eyeliner complete her look.

Kim Kardashian

In this post, one can see three pictures of Kim Kardashian wearing a tiger-print silk maxi dress. She was wearing neo-gothic cross earrings and face-framing sunglasses to complete her look. She captioned the picture with a tiger emoji. Nude makeup and hair tied in a long braid rounds off her makeup and hairstyle for the look. Have a look at Kim Kardashian's pic here:

(Promo Image Source: Jennifer Lopez & Kim Kardashian Instagram)

