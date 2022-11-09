Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Her Rekindled Romance With Ben Affleck, Taking His Last Name

Jennifer Lopez got candid about her rekindled love story with Ben Affleck after almost 18 years of parting ways with him in the early 2000s. In a recent conversation with Vogue, the popstar spilled the beans on how they reignited their romance after Affleck's mail. Lopez said that after Affleck's mail, the two never stopped talking and started hanging out. She also discussed why she took Ben's last name, adding that she's proud to be 'Mrs Affleck'.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot earlier this year in Las Vegas. Following their secret ceremony in Las Vagas, the couple also exchanged vows in a lavish Georgia wedding.

Jennifer Lopez talks about rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck

"People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real. I don't know that I recommend this for everybody. Sometimes you outgrow each other, or you just grow differently," she spoke of her bond with Ben.

On adopting Ben's legal name, Jennifer said it came naturally as they're now husband and wife, and she doesn't see a problem in being called 'Mrs Affleck'. "People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem," Lopez stated.

When asked how she'd react if Ben is called Mr Lopez, the singer said "No! It’s not traditional. It doesn’t have any romance to it. It feels like it’s a power move, you know what I mean?"

Jennifer Lopez says Ben's ex Jennifer Garner is an 'amazing' co-parent

Calling Jennifer Garner an 'amazing' co-parent, Lopez said that the former and Ben "work really well together" while managing their three children- Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. On the other hand, Lopez also shares twins Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony.

It was in July that Jennifer Lopez announced her wedding to Ben Affleck in her newsletter. "Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense," read a part of Lopez's wedding annoucement.

(IMAGE: AP)