Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Her Relationship With Ben Affleck; Calls It 'fulfilling'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood. After rekindling their relationship last year, the duo has managed to garner all the limelight for their mushy romance.

Ever since the two reconciled with each other, they are often spotted together on numerous occasions, shelling out some major couple goals for their fans. Recently, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck and called it the 'best time' of her life.

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her relationship with Ben Affleck

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer Lopez opened up about how 'fulfilling' her relationship is with Ben Affleck. The Marry Me actor also revealed that she really wants to 'savour' the moment. Adding to this, Lopez said-

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be"

Further, she talked about how she wants to remain present at the moment and wants to enjoy every bit of it -

“I love the idea of the future and what we can create, but I really want to savor the moment. I just want to stay real present in it as much as I can.”

Jennifer Lopez gives a heartwarming speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez bagged the Best Song award for On My Way at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022. Moreover, she even received an honour for her film and television achievements with a Generation award. While accepting the award, Lopez revealed how lucky she had been to have all the wonderful people in her life. She stated-

“I look at those movies and I see all the wonderful people that I’ve been blessed to know and to work with. You’re only as good as the people that you work with. And if you’re lucky, they make you better. And I have been very lucky in that regard. As an actor, I’m not any of the women that I’ve played, but there’s a part of what is deeply true to me in each one of those characters. And since you cannot create truth unless you’ve really lived it, I have a different kind of list of thank-yous tonight. I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy. And the ones who broke my heart. The ones who were true and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love. And I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that’s how I knew that I had to grow. I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love. I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this. I really don’t think I could have done it without you! And I know I couldn’t have done it without the fans.”

