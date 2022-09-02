Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On 'unexpected Setbacks' She & Ben Affleck Faced Before Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been escalating the curiosity of their fans as the singer has frequently been sharing delightful glimpses from their wedding ceremony. As Jennifer Lopez recently took to her website and shared more pictures from her wedding ceremony, she even penned a note opening about some unexpected setbacks prior to the wedding.

Jennifer Lopez talk about struggles they faced ahead of their dreamy wedding

According to People, Jennifer Lopez recently shared a series of photos on her website from her wedding with Ben Affleck and made major revelations about how they struggled due to some setbacks right before their wedding. She mentioned that as it had rained at sunset every day that week, they were worried about the heat and whether the guests would be able to arrive on time.

"It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday," she wrote.

Stating further, Lopez revealed how they all caught a stomach bug and recuperated as they awaited the wedding ceremony to begin. She stated, "Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

Revealing how the sky was clear blue with the sunshine dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar, she shared a detailed narration of how she felt while walking down the aisle. She wrote, "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard. The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."

Jennifer Lopez recently posted a series of her wedding photos in which she was seen enjoying the most memorable time of her life with her husband Ben Affleck. Take a look-

Image: AP