Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Got THIS Message Engraved On Her Engagement Ring

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been vocal about their relationship ever since they got back together last year. In April, the couple got engaged and tied the knot months later. While JLo is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming album, she recently opened up about her engagement ring and a sweet message engraved in it.

In a recent chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lopez opened up about the engagement ring she received from her now-husband, Ben Affleck. Spilling details about the engagement ring with a green stone and a silver band, JLo revealed it had a sentimental engraving. She revealed it had a simple but meaningful message: "not.going.anywhere." With the message, the Oscar-winning actor proclaimed his longtime love for the Let's Get Loud singer.

During the interview, Lopez added that the short and sweet message inspired one of her songs in her upcoming album This Is Me...Now. JLo added that Affleck would reassure her he was not going "anywhere" during their reconciliation as he signed his emails with a similar message. She said, "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"

Jennifer Lopez announces her new album

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez announced her most anticipated ninth studio album This Is Me...Now. The album would mark her full-length project in eight years and will also come two decades after the release of her superhit album This Is Me...Then.

Along with her album's announcement, JLo released a list of her 13 songs. They are:

This Is Me … Now To Be Yours Mad in Love Can’t Get Enough Rebound not. going. anywhere. Dear Ben pt. ll Hummingbird Hearts and Flowers Broken Like Me This Time Around Midnight Trip to Vegas Greatest Love Story Never Told

Nearly two decades after calling off their engagement, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their love last year. In July earlier this year, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas, which was followed by a lavish wedding in Georgia in which they exchanged their vows in the presence of their close family members and friends.

