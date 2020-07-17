Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna & Other Hollywood Celbrities Who Slayed In All-pink Outfits

Neons and black outfits have always been a top priority for Hollywood celebrities when it comes to outfits. However, these days Hollywood celebrities are adding a lot of pink outfits to their wardrobes. From all pink casual outfits to wearing the perfect bubble gum pink outfit on the red carpet, celebrities are taking pink outfits to the next level. Here are top Hollywood celebrities you could take inspiration from, for styling a pink outfit.

Hollywood celebrities show how to style an all-pink outfit

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez was seen wearing an all-pink outfit at a talk show. She wore an embroidered pink shirt and a pair of satin pink shorts with a pair of bright pink shoes. The diva completely slayed her look in the all-pink outfit. She let her long hair open and went for a glam makeup look. Jennifer Lopez went for a minimal accessory look to complete her entire look and kept her look simple and elegant.

Rihanna

Rihana is popular for her bold outfits and yet again, she made a style statement when she made a public appearance in this all-pink outfit. She wore a pair of baby pink pants and paired it with a pink blazer. To add more class to her outfit, she carried a fur shawl. Rihanna opted for a pair of nude heels to go with her outfit. Her glam makeup and her hair set open completed her entire outfit.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's $10M Hamptons Mansion Is Sight For Sore Eyes; Watch

Lady Gaga

Currently, Lady Gaga seems to be intrigued by the colour pink. She often posts pictures in her pink outfits, on her Instagram account. At the MET Gala event, Lady Gaga wore a pink princess gown and walked like a queen on the red carpet. Her bright pink headgear added more drama to her outfit, making her look stunning.

Also Read: Rihanna And Other Popular Female Artists Who Have Collaborated With Eminem

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner often goes for bold outfits and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. The Supermodel looked like a doll when she dressed in this pink outfit. She wore a belt around her waist to hold her dress together and wore a pair of strappy heels to complete her look.

Also Read: Drake Pictured With Rihanna's Brother In Her Hometown, Fans Speculate Possible Romance

Hailey Bieber

When it comes to styling casual outfits, Hailey Bieber is a Hollywood celebrity to look up to. She wore a pair of pink shorts and paired it with a pink tank top. Her hair was tied in a tight ponytail and she completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Also Read: How Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon And Other Hollywood Celebs Spent Their Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.