Jennifer Lopez Rocks High Ponytail For Vax Live Concert, Says, 'It's About To Go Down'

Various celebrities were spotted taping for the Vax Live Concert. Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account to share her ponytail look for the concert. In the post, she added five pictures to show her different outfits for the event. In the first picture, Jennifer is standing in the green room while wearing a rainbow onesie with flashes of yellow, purple, magenta and green and she added a collar that has lions head figures. She has smokey eyes with nude lipstick and a high ponytail.

She has also shared pictures from her performance and one can see that she has paired her whole look with high leather boots. In the caption, she wrote, "When rocking a ponytail ... you know it’s about to go down". The fans in the comment section can't stop praising her look. Check it out.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her high ponytail

(Image Courtesy: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram)

Earlier, she shared pictures from backstage while wearing a white jumpsuit with a silver mesh top and a plunging neckline. She also added a white belt. The cherry on the top for her was a thin diamond necklace along with bracelets and rings. She parted her blonde hair and wore minimal makeup with highly contoured cheeks along with nude lipstick. Check out her Vax Live Concert look.

The Ain't Your Mama singer recently broke her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. In a report by People, the couple shared a joint statement in which they stated that they have realised they are better as friends and shall continue to support each other on their shared businesses and projects. Days after her split with Alex, Jennifer's former boyfriend Ben Affleck was spotted at her Los Angles house. Fans have been speculating that the two might come together again. As per PageSix, the security picked Ben Affleck up in Jennifer’s white SUV and then dropped him off after spending a few hours at the actor’s place.

About Vax Live Concert

The fundraising event took place on Sunday at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, and will be aired on May 8. The purpose behind the concert is to raise money for health workers across the world so that they can get their COVID-19 vaccine. Various world leaders, philanthropists, and big artists were present at the event.

Promo Image Source: Jennifer Lopez's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.