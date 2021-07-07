Jennifer Lopez Says She Is In 'best Time' Of Her Life As New Music Track Releases

American singer Jennifer Lopez's happiness is over the moon nowadays after her new music track, Cambia el Paso with Puerto Rican singer, Rauw Alejandro which relreased recently is garnering love from fans.

In an interview with Apple Music on Monday, July 5, Jennifer discussed the gist of her song and expressed her happiness by saying that currently, she is having the 'best time of her life'. Further, in the same interview, Jennifer said that she is super happy and people must be wondering about her happiness.

However, Jennifer said that she only cares about her own people and is at the best place of her life. According to her, once one gets in his best place, the amazing things start happening automatically which can be unimaginable.

About the song Cambia el Paso

According to Jennifer as quoted by Peoples Magazine, the song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. She also said that if something is not right in life, then one can just make a move and dance. The song with Rauw Alejandro was released on July 5.

Jennifer Lopez other songs

The American singer, actress, and dancer has several hit numbers to her credit. Here is the list of few songs by Jennifer Lopez:

On The Floor

Ain't Your Mama

Let's Get Loud

Dance Again

Papi

All I Have

Get Right

If You Had My Love

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

Jennifer and Ben Affleck had a reunion and brought nostalgia to their fans after two decades. Earlier, their relationship started soon after her divorce from Cris Judd in 2002. The two had planned to get engaged, but unfortunately things ended between the duo in 2004. Soon after her breakup, Jennifer started hanging out with Ben in Los Angeles. They were even spotted in Montana on a romantic gateway. And the two reunited officially once again in May 2021.

(IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ INSTA)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.