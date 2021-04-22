Jennifer Lopez Sends Birthday Greetings To Ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez's Daughter Elle; See

On Wednesday, the Maid In Manhattan actor Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to share a warm birthday greeting to Alex’s daughter Ella. The former New York Yankee’s daughter celebrated her 13th birthday on April 21.

Jennifer Lopez’s birthday wish for Alex Rodriquez’s daughter

In the monochromatic picture shared by J Lo, she can be seen embracing Ella in a tight hug. The singer wrote, “Happy Birthday Ella” in bold texts before embellishing her post with umpteen heart icons. Going by the photo, it appears that Ella and J Lo share a special bond. Check out the photo shared by Jennifer Lopez below:

It was just a week ago when both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodrigues confirmed their break up by releasing a joint statement via Entertainment Weekly. After four-years of dating and being engaged for two years, the celebrity couple called it quits. In the statement, the two announced that they are better off as friends and are looking forward to remaining each other’s acquaintance in future as well.

The portal suggested that the duo will continue to work together and support each other in their shared projects and business ventures. The statement also sees the former couple wishing the best for each other and as well as their children. Jennifer Lopez is a mother to 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max whom she shares with former husband Mark Anthony. On the other hand, Alex Rodriquez is a father to two daughters, 13-year-old Elle and 16-year-old Natasha.

While closing their joint statement, Jennifer and Alex, out of respect for their children commented that they just want to say thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support to the celebs in the time of difficulty. On the professional front, Jennifer Lopez is all set to star in the romantic-action film Shotgun Wedding. Helmed by Jason Moore, the movie also features Josh Duhamel in the lead role.

(Promo Image Source: Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

