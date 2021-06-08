Jennifer Lopez Sends Personalized Package To Kylie Jenner With A Sweet Note; See Pics

Hollywood star and pop sensation Jennifer Lopez recently sent a personalized package to Kylie Jenner with a sweet note on the side. Kylie posted a picture of the gift she received, which consisted of the Promise perfume by Jlo, along with a heartfelt piece of note. Kylie Jenner also added a small caption to the story while sending out her love and gratitude with a bunch of emoticons. The internet sensation also received a set of unique plumps from Balenciaga, which was unboxed by her little one, Stormi.

Jlo’s gift for Kylie

Kylie Jenner recently shared a series of pictures on her social media, showing her fans what she received in the last few days. In one of the pictures, she has showcased the special package she received from the pop artist, Jennifer Lopez. The picture showed a copper coloured reflective box which has been special curated for Kylie Jenner. It has the brand name, Promise, written on it, alongside Kylie Jenner’s name in the bottom right region. Kylie has placed the perfume out of the box and has also displayed the note which came with it.

Promise perfume is a fragrance created by Jennifer Lopez which launched in the year 2019. It has floral, woody, and murk notes, making it a major hit amongst women, around the globe. In the small piece of note, sent with Kylie’s package, Jennifer Lopez has addressed her as ‘Kylie AKA CEO’. She is hopeful that whenever Kylie wears this perfume, she will remember the promises that she made to herself, at some point in time. Have a look at the story on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story here.

Kylie Jenner also shared a bunch of videos showcasing a package she received from Balenciaga. She was sent a set of electric pink plumps which were created solely using a 3D printer. The luxury brand also claimed that these plumps are a milestone within themselves as they are one of a kind. Have a look at the story.

IMAGE: KYLIE JENNER AND JENNIFER LOPEZ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.