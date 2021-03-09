Jennifer Lopez Shares A Funny Hair Selfie In A Bath Tub; Fans Find It Relatable

Jennifer Lopez, in her latest post, mimicked a pop culture figure and fans poured in comments about how it was relatable and 'a big mood'. In the past too, she has shared such quirky selfies with her fans and followers on Instagram. Let's find out what Jennifer Lopez's bathroom photo is all about.

Jennifer Lopez's bathroom photo

Jennifer Lopez aka J.Lo took to Instagram to share a rather funny selfie of herself in the bathtub. Fans started commenting about the 'relatable' situation. Celebrities alike didn't shy from commenting on the post.

In the picture, JLo is sitting in a bathtub in foamy water. She is wearing gold hoop earrings and her eyes are lined with kohl. Her hair is up in a rather comical way. Her shampoo-laden hair looks like a hair tower atop her head.

The On The Floor hitmaker looks similar to the Grinch, with a sinister-looking smile and the hairdo. The Monster-in-Law actor shot two birds with one stone, by also tagging her cosmetic brand JLo beauty to the post. She is often seen sharing posts about her brand endorsements and promotions on her personal page.

Fans and celebrities alike started pouring comments on the singer's post. Stevie Mackey called her 'Dr. Jennifer Seuss'. De'Anthony M Thomas echoed the comment and said that it 'reminds him of Christmas'. Let's take a look at some of the comments on the post:

Known for her hit songs like On The Floor, Pa TI, Una Noche Mas, Jennifer Lopez is also an actor in Hollywood. She was seen in films like Monster-in-Law, The Wedding Planner, The Boy Next Door, among other films. Jennifer Lopez was last seen in the 2019 Hollywood The Hustlers as Ramona Vega. She will be next seen in the movie Marry Me alongside Columbian singer Maluma and actor Owen Wilson. The movie is adapted from a graphic novel of the same name. It will be released in February 2022. Jennifer Lopez also has a beauty line, clothing brand fragrance line and a charitable foundation to her name.

