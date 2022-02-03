Ahead of the release of Jennifer Lopez' highly-awaited film, Marry Me, the actor unveiled a megamix mashup of all the songs from the film. She even urged the audience to visit the theatres and watch her upcoming romantic musical comedy-drama film and teased them by hinting that they might see her there.

Jennifer Lopez unveils megamix mashup of Marry Me songs

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of the megamix mashup of all the songs from her upcoming movie, Marry Me, and escalated the curiosity of the fans to watch the film. The video featured stunning glimpses of her along with other prominent artists from the film decked up in shimmering outfits while performing to the melodious and upbeat tracks of the film. In the caption, she mentioned that the movie will be out on Friday and urged them to watch it in theatres.

The caption read, "Surprise!!! Here’s a megamix mashup of all the songs from the Marry Me soundtrack out Friday!!!! ✨ Get out and go to the theaters to see @MarryMeMovie this Valentine’s Day weekend. I know I am! It’s the film and music event of the year…and who knows, maybe I’ll see some of you there!".

Numerous celebrities and fans took to Jennifer Lopez' latest Instagram post and expressed their excitement to watch her film. Many of them also praised the soundtrack of the film and added that they couldn't wait to visit theatres and enjoy her performance. Some also expressed their delight by dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section to depict how thrilling and lovable the music was while others mentioned how much they loved her. Take a look at some of the reactions to Jennifer Lopez' latest Instagram post.

More about Marry Me

Directed by Kat Coiro, the movie is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby in the same name. The movie will feature Lopez in the lead essaying the role of Katalina "Kat" Valdez alongside other notable artists namely Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, Maluma as Bastian, Sarah Silverman as Parker Debbs, John Bradley as Collin Calloway, Michelle Buteau as Melissa, Stephen Wallem as Jonathan Pitts and many more. The movie is set to release on 11 February 2022 in theatres in addition to streaming on Peacock.

Image: Instagram/@jlo