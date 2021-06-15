Jennifer Lopez Shares A Passionate Kiss With Ben Affleck After Rekindling Romance; Watch

The rekindled romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has raised several speculations in the entertainment industry. While the rumours of their reunion have been doing rounds for a while now, there was no clear confirmation on this news. However, a small video has now gone on social media which has confirmed their dating rumours. Both of them are seen having an intimate moment with each other out in the open, sharing a passionate kiss. Following is a glimpse of their moment along with other intriguing details about their respective dating histories.

JLo and Ben’s relationship rumours put to rest as their PDA video goes viral

Both Lopez and Ben had dated each other long ago before eventually parting ways. However, years later, they have reunited and have begun dating once again. The viral video of their PDA shows them having an intimate moment before they finally leaned in for a passionate kiss. Ben also whispered something in her ear which brought a smile on her face. The couple also appeared to be quite comfortable around each other. However, neither of them have made their relationship official yet.

According to Page Six, this moment is from their dinner in Malibu on Sunday. The occasion was Lopez’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday. Jennifer’s kids Max and Emme were also present for the occasion, as the former also made an entrance towards the end of the video. The singer has reportedly received the approval of her mother for dating Affleck and he was thus a part of her family's special occasion. It was also recently reported by People that her father Guadalupe Rodriguez was also excited to learn about her reunion with Ben. A reason that has been stated regarding their approval was that he (Ben) had been close to both of them when they had previously dated as well.

Ben Affleck was in a serious relationship with Jennifer Lopez back in 2002 when they were engaged. However, they broke up before tying the knot. While Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner which ultimately reached an end in 2018, Lopez married Ojani Noa, Marc Anthony and Chris Judd, none of which worked out. She had recently split up with Alex Rodriguez after being briefly engaged.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.