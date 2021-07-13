Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS From Cambia El Paso Video: 'People Sometimes Think I’m Crazy'

Jennifer Lopez is one of the prominent American artists who dropped her latest single, Cambia El Paso on July 5, 2021. Even a music video was shot and released on July 9, 2021, and received tons of love and appreciation from fans. She recently delighted her fans when she dropped in behind the scene video of Cambia El Paso that depicted what all went into filming the video.

Jennifer Lopez’s Cambia El Paso BTS

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her Instagram handle and posted an interesting video clip in which she can be seen practising the choreography somewhere inside an office. In the video, as Jennifer practised the steps, her dance director was heard instructing her from behind the camera.

In the caption, she revealed how they used to rehearse anytime and anywhere and recalled the day of rehearsal stating, “I had to work in the recording studio that night, but had the video shoot the next day, so I had Sienna Lalau meet me there and we moved some couches around and did it right on the rug…LOL… People sometimes think I’m crazy but I wanted it to be perfect the next day for the video shoot!! Hope you’re enjoying the Cambia El Paso video!!.

Several artists along with the fans of Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram and flooded her post with hearts symbols. Many of them also expressed their love for her and stated ‘I love you’ in the comments. Many of them also praised her performance and stated how they couldn’t stop watching her as she looked so amazing. Another fan also took to Jennifer Lopez’s Instagram post and revealed how this song was on repeat in her house at that time while another one stated how she was obsessed with the choreography. Some celebrities also dropped in heart-eyed emojis and fire symbols to depict how her performance was full of fire. One of the artists from her crew also commented on how they were seen sitting at the back in the video and mentioned how Jennifer was working double time that week. Take a look at some of the reactions to Jennifer’s Instagram post.

Cambia El Paso was co-written by Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro alongside Reggi El Auténtico, Georgia Ku, Mr Naisgai, Andrés Castro, Jonas Jurström, Victor Thell, and Caleb Calloway. The music video was directed by Jessy Terrero and was shot in Miami Beach last month.

IMAGE: AP

