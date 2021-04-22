Jennifer Lopez Shares BTS Pictures After Wrapping Up 'Shotgun Wedding'; See Pics

The Boy Next Door actress Jennifer Lopez is all set to grace the big screen with her upcoming comedy action Shotgun Wedding alongside Armie Hammer and Josh Duhamel. The actress took to her Instagram to share multiple behind-the-scenes pictures after wrapping up the shooting of the movie. Check out Jennifer Lopez's Instagram photos with the Shotgun Wedding cast and crew.

Shotgun Wedding BTS photos

The 51-year-old shared several pictures from the wrap-up day of the movie with simply captioning the post as 'It's a wrap'. In the pictures, Jennifer donned a nude gown with knee-high boots while the co-star Josh Duhamel sported formal wear with an untidy bow tie. This gave her fans a glimpse into a scene from the movie, as in another picture, Jennifer and Josh can be seen talking to each other while Josh sported a cut on his cheek.

The actress shared many Shotgun Wedding BTS pictures on her Instagram over the weeks of filming. In her most recent post, Jennifer can be seen in casual outwear while holding a mug in her hands to which she captioned the post as 'coffee talk'. In another post, Jennifer got glammed up with heavy gold jewelry and glam makeup. She captioned the post that read 'keep calm and work on weekends'.

Netizens' reaction to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post

Fans shared Jennifer Lopez's enthusiasm in the comment section as it was flooded with fire and heart emojis. Media personalities alike sent out their good wishes for the actress and her movie. Several fans also commented that they cannot wait for the movie to come out.

Pic credit: Jennifer Lopez IG

About Shotgun Wedding cast

Directed by Jason Moore, Shotgun Wedding follows the story of a couple who gets hijacked on their destination wedding. The movie will depict the journey of the couple who will rekindle their romance while saving their family's life from the criminals. Jennifer Lopez will be seen playing the role of Darcy while Josh Duhamel will play Tom in the movie.

Along with the main cast, the supporting cast includes a list of talented actors such as Jennifer Coolidge, Callie Hernandez, D'Arcy Carden, Lenny Kravitz, Alex Mallari Jr., and Desmin Borges. The movie is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, David Hoberman, and Jennifer Lopez. The release date of the movie is yet to be confirmed by the officials.

Promo Pic credit: Jennifer Lopez IG

