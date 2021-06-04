Jennifer Lopez Shares Series Of Candid Pics With Her Twins, Fans Comment "gorgeous Mama"

Jennifer Lopez is currently making headlines as rumours about her reconciliation with her former beau Ben Affleck have been making the rounds. The singer/actor recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures with her kids. Jlo often shares pictures of her kids on her Instagram to her 157 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez shares candid pics of her kids

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post featured her twins a son Maximilian David and daughter Emme Maribel. JLo shared 3 photos, the first showed the singer taking a selfie as her son looks down at his phone. The second photo showed the singer smiling with her son as they look into the phone. While the third photo showed both other kids huddled together in a blanket. JLo did not accompany the post with any caption but used a coconut and white heart emoji as she shared the pictures. Jennifer Lopez shares the twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Her kids are fraternal twins and were born in 2008.

Friends and fans react to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Jennifer Lopez's Instagram post with her kids and left their comments. Singer Rita Ora left a comment on the post and called JLo's kids "Angels". One fan wrote a comment and called Jennifer "gorgeous mama", while another fan wrote that there was so much love and happiness in the photo.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, a few months back, announced that she had called off engagement with her long-time boyfriend baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Soon after her break up with Alex Rodriguez, rumours about her reconciliation with former beau Ben Affleck started doing the rounds. For those unversed, Jennifer and Ben were engaged back in 2004 but called off their wedding. Pictures of the duo hanging out together and vacationing recently went viral on the internet. The duo has yet to confirm their relationship.

On the work front, Lopez will next be seen in the romantic comedy movie Marry Me opposite Owen Wilson in the lead. The actress is also set to star as drug lord Griselda Blanco in The Godmother, which will focus on the "rise and fall" of notorious crime lord, Blanco. She will also serve as an executive producer for the film, which is currently in progress. Lopez will also produce and star in three other films in development, the action-comedy film Shotgun Wedding, and two films for Netflix including an adaption of Kathe Koja's novel The Cipher, and the action movie The Mother.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.