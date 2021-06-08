Jennifer Lopez Signs A Multi Year First-look Production Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Production, have signed a multi-year first-look production deal with the streaming giant, Netflix. According to the deal, Jennifer Lopez along with Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas will produce scripted and unscripted films and shows for Netflix, which will have diverse female writers, actors and filmmakers, reported Variety.

In relation to the deal, Scott Stuber, Head of Global films in Netflix, said in a statement that Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment and Netflix believes that she and her production company will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world. Netflix’s head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, also said in a statement that Jennifer Lopez and her team have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment. She also added that she looks forward to working with Jennifer and her team to create new series for viewers of Netflix.

Jennifer Lopez said that she is excited about her new partnership with Netflix. She added that Elaine, Benny and she believe that there is no better home for them than "a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past".

Jennifer Lopez's upcoming acting ventures include Netflix features, The Mother and The Cipher. The Mother revolves around the story of a female assassin who comes out of hiding in order to protect her daughter. Lopez will be seen playing the role of the female assassin. Mulan director Niki Caro will be seen helming the film. Lopez’s other upcoming feature, The Cipher, will see Jennifer play the role of Nina Guerrera, an FBI agent who gets drawn into a serial killer murder investigation when the murderer posts complex codes and riddles online. The movie will be based on a book of the same name written by Isabelle Maldonado.

Jennifer Lopez's movies

Jennifer Lopez has been a part of many popular films like Selena, The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, Lila and Eve and many more. She was last seen in the crime drama film Hustlers in 2019. The movie received lots of praises for the plot and Jennifer’s acting was applauded by critics and the audience alike. She will be seen next in movies like Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding.

IMAGE: JENNIFER LOPEZ INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.